First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3,623.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,668,000 after purchasing an additional 110,333 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $222.50 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.06 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.95%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $550,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,412. This trade represents a 14.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Mark Studer sold 49,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total transaction of $11,367,602.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,202.64. This trade represents a 63.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,196 shares of company stock worth $14,262,309 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.93.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

