Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.3% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $464.39 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $491.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 910.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 22,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.68, for a total value of $8,052,007.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,178,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,367,163.36. This trade represents a 1.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,681 shares of company stock worth $87,081,236 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.43.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

