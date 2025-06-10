Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $920,000 Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $573,000.

ARKK stock opened at $62.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.70. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $36.85 and a 52 week high of $68.43.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

