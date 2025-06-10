Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $944,000 Position in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of MidCap Financial Investment worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 8.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MFIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $16.10.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.49 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 37.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is currently 122.58%.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

