Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $143,113,000. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,298,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,034,000 after purchasing an additional 632,523 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $64,117,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,946,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18,234.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 358,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,683,000 after acquiring an additional 356,292 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $165.74 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.15 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.79.

In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $31,929.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,811.18. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $230,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,800. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,825 shares of company stock valued at $21,813,320. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

