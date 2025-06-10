Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 115 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 27.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 54.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carpenter Technology from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.83.

Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

In related news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $678,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,647.12. This trade represents a 33.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of CRS opened at $252.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.07 and a 200 day moving average of $194.72. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $95.17 and a 12 month high of $256.52.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.34%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 11.33%.

Carpenter Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Carpenter Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.