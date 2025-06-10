Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4,691.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 897.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Baird R W upgraded Ormat Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded Ormat Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.14.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ORA opened at $77.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.68. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $84.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $229.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Granot sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $69,445.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $198,320.30. This represents a 25.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michal Marom sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $65,755.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,287.60. This represents a 22.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,297 shares of company stock worth $242,374 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Further Reading

