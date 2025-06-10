First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JVAL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $746,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 366,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. 5T Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period.

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF stock opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.66. The company has a market cap of $543.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $46.02.

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

