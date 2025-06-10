Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 1.7%

Danaher stock opened at $199.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The company has a market cap of $142.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.78.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.17.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

