Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 638.6% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 119,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $7,855,436.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,099,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,461,959.05. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 531,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $38,280,502.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,373,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,970,654.66. This represents a 18.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,465,214 shares of company stock valued at $237,721,138 in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

NYSE:BROS opened at $73.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 215.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $355.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.30 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BROS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.73.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

