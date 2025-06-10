Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Position Boosted by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 79.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of WING stock opened at $376.13 on Tuesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.00 and a 12 month high of $433.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 101.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.12 and a 200-day moving average of $276.57.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $171.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WING. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Wingstop from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wingstop from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Wingstop from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Wingstop from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WING

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total value of $3,373,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,919,074.60. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total value of $173,945.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,177.19. The trade was a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.