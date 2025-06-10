First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.32 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $178.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.12 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 601 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,171,680. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,154 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,591. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

