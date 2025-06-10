Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $991,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2,175.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Amara Financial LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Amara Financial LLC. now owns 70,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK stock opened at $352.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.63. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $262.65 and a fifty-two week high of $358.64.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

