Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354,187 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,301 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723,891 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $886,299,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $295.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.54.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.