Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Stock Position Reduced by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,789 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KVUE. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 18.0% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,461,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 207,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its stake in Kenvue by 6.5% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 35,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE stock opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Kenvue’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KVUE. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kenvue

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.