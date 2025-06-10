OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 104 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AutoNation from $194.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

AutoNation Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of AN stock opened at $189.17 on Tuesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.33 and a twelve month high of $198.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.99.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

