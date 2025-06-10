OLD National Bancorp IN Has $636,000 Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Humana were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in Humana by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE HUM opened at $233.04 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.45 and a twelve month high of $406.46. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Humana from $322.00 to $273.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUM

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.