OLD National Bancorp IN Has $590,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average is $43.58. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $47.71.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

