Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $1,543,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 384.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $70.90 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.42.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

