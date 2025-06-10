The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,122 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Trade Desk by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 11,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 62,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 47,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 15,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. This trade represents a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,287,603.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,761.80. This represents a 29.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $71.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.41. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $141.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.93.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $616.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $145.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.15.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

