Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,905 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $52.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

