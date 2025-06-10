Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 31,145 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 430.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 179,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 145,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -84.10 and a beta of 1.38. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

