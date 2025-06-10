Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives $49.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Fearnley Fonds raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. DNB Markets upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Dnb Nor Markets upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Golar LNG Stock Down 0.6%

Golar LNG stock opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 297.95 and a beta of 0.57. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $44.36.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.90 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 9.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Golar LNG will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

Institutional Trading of Golar LNG

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 358.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Further Reading

