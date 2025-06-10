Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 7,092 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFEB. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $9,658,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

PFEB stock opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.43. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $868.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

