Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 4,714 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,540,000. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the period. KWB Wealth grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 592,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,965,000 after buying an additional 88,873 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 906,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,563,000 after acquiring an additional 661,194 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $33.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.70.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

