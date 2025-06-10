CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

CNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

In other news, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $84,908.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,606.92. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeremy David Williams sold 3,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $141,725.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,140.23. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,912 shares of company stock worth $1,125,523. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 922,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,323,000 after acquiring an additional 648,591 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $24,071,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,093,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $14,270,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $13,975,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

