Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 56,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 78,878 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 36,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

PHYS stock opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $26.36.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

