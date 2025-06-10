ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP) Receives $39.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.29.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVBP. Guggenheim started coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ArriVent BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Jones Trading began coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ArriVent BioPharma from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ArriVent BioPharma
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ArriVent BioPharma Stock Performance
AVBP opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. ArriVent BioPharma has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $36.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $807.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.26.
ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.24). On average, research analysts predict that ArriVent BioPharma will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.
ArriVent BioPharma Company Profile
ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ArriVent BioPharma
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Palantir Stock Holds Support, Despite Political Backlash
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Tightly-Held Growth Stocks Set Up for Short Squeezes
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Science Applications International Is a Wicked Hot Buy in June
Receive News & Ratings for ArriVent BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArriVent BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.