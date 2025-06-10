ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP) Receives $39.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVBP. Guggenheim started coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ArriVent BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Jones Trading began coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ArriVent BioPharma from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ArriVent BioPharma by 773.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ArriVent BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVBP opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. ArriVent BioPharma has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $36.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $807.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.26.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.24). On average, research analysts predict that ArriVent BioPharma will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

