Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 58,189 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,603 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,189 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.08% of F.N.B. worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 52,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 168,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of FNB opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.91. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

