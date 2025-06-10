Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,073 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.26% of PROG worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter worth $1,235,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in PROG by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PROG by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PROG by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRG opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $50.28.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. PROG had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $684.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. PROG’s payout ratio is 10.66%.

In other PROG news, CEO Steven A. Michaels bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.03 per share, with a total value of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 559,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,246,378.23. This trade represents a 2.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Garner bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.93 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,031.21. This represents a 2.71% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRG shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PROG from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on PROG from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

