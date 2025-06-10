Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,596 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GABC. Barclays PLC lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 577.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 59,048 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

German American Bancorp Trading Up 0.4%

German American Bancorp stock opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.42.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $81.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at German American Bancorp

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Jason M. Kelly sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $99,468.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,667.15. This represents a 17.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 135 shares of company stock valued at $5,246. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

