Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 11,450 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,450 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 133.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

BECN stock opened at $124.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.31. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.54 and a twelve month high of $124.31.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Jonathan Stuart Bennett sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $1,036,602.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,493.88. This represents a 27.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 16,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total transaction of $2,051,307.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,231.43. This trade represents a 97.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,806 shares of company stock valued at $6,745,448 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

BECN has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $124.35 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $124.35 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.78.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

