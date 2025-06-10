Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.11% of Select Medical worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Select Medical by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 963.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Medical

In other news, Director Parvinderjit S. Khanuja acquired 21,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $315,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,636.78. This trade represents a 47.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 714,516 shares in the company, valued at $12,861,288. The trade was a 23.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Select Medical Stock Up 0.3%

SEM stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $40.98.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The health services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Select Medical had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 42.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

