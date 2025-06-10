Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys Shares of 150,716 NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.18% of NETSTREIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 2,779.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000.

NETSTREIT Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -272.79 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently -560.00%.

NTST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.16.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also

