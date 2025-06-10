Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.16% of Veritex worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBTX. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritex by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $31.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $109.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 43.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VBTX. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Veritex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Veritex from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

