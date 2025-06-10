Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stock Holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,937 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.75% of Clearwater Paper worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 2,384.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. LM Asset IM Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter worth $1,259,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 45,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 23,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Paper

In other news, SVP Kari G. Moyes sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $27,145.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,907.22. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Price Performance

CLW stock opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $473.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.47.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.53). Clearwater Paper had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.00 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

