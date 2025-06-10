Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,774 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Belden were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Belden by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Belden by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BDC. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Belden from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Leah Tate sold 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $26,250.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,518.80. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Belden Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $112.32 on Tuesday. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.18 and a fifty-two week high of $131.82. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.57.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $624.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.81 million. Belden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Belden Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.