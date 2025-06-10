Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 400,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,687 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 200.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Ecovyst by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ecovyst by 11,312.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECVT stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. Ecovyst Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $9.92. The stock has a market cap of $944.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.43 million. Ecovyst had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECVT. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

