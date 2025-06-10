Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Corebridge Financial by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRBG shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Corebridge Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $35.36.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 81.36%.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

