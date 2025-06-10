Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $3.56 Million Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,241 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in KBR were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in KBR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 882,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after purchasing an additional 218,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 43,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $961,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,134.47. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KBR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of KBR from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.57.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.01. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

