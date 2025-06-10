Xylo Technologies (NASDAQ:XYLO) & Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Financial Survey

Xylo Technologies (NASDAQ:XYLO – Get Free Report) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Xylo Technologies and Clarivate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Xylo Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xylo Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Clarivate 1 2 0 0 1.67

Clarivate has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.47%. Given Clarivate’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clarivate is more favorable than Xylo Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xylo Technologies N/A N/A N/A Clarivate -24.90% 9.10% 3.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Xylo Technologies and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.3% of Xylo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Xylo Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Clarivate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Xylo Technologies has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xylo Technologies and Clarivate”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xylo Technologies $29.86 million 0.14 -$16.02 million N/A N/A Clarivate $2.53 billion 1.17 -$911.20 million ($0.97) -4.46

Xylo Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate.

Summary

Clarivate beats Xylo Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xylo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Xylo Technologies Ltd, a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities. In addition, it provides digital advertising platform; and operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace, as well as an online event management and ticketing platform. Further, the company develops wireless vehicle battery charging technologies and modular electronic vehicles. The company was formerly known as Medigus Ltd. and changed its name to Xylo Technologies Ltd in April 2024. Xylo Technologies Ltd was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Clarivate

(Get Free Report)

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications. It also provides Patent and Trademark Renewals, that supports paralegal and admin tasks throughout the patent and trademark protection and maintenance process; CompuMark and Derwent, that supports critical decisions around patent and trademark protection, risk, and value creation throughout the innovation and brand lifecycle; IPFolio and Foundation IP that creates a structured environment for the protection and management of global patent and trademark assets. In addition, the company offers Cortellis Competitive Intelligence and Cortellis Drug Discovery Intelligence, that supports the development of new drugs and medical devices from discovery to clinical trials; Cortellis Regulatory Intelligence and OFF-X to monitor drug safety issues and adhere to regulatory protocols; Real World Data and Optimize that inform commercial launch strategy and set pricing for optimal reimbursement. It serves corporations, universities, law firms, government agencies, public libraries, and other professional services organizations. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Xylo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.