InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IHG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.

IHG stock opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $91.57 and a twelve month high of $137.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $1.144 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,444,000 after buying an additional 192,342 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 9,964.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 146,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,810,000 after purchasing an additional 145,283 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,796,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,846,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 241.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,965,000 after buying an additional 90,339 shares during the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

