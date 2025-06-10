Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.27.

DK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $13.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Delek US in the 4th quarter worth about $4,297,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 792,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,654,000 after purchasing an additional 99,521 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Delek US in the 4th quarter worth about $528,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Delek US by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 903,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,721,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,186,000 after purchasing an additional 45,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DK stock opened at $18.95 on Thursday. Delek US has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.18%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

