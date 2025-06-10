Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

XERS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Xeris Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $6.60) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Get Xeris Biopharma alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.71. Xeris Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xeris Biopharma

In other Xeris Biopharma news, insider Beth Hecht sold 40,000 shares of Xeris Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $217,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,353,510 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,559.30. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.