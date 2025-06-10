Analysts Set Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Target Price at $188.46

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.46.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICE. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,876. This represents a 10.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $70,312.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at $801,599.86. The trade was a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 226,354 shares of company stock worth $40,512,695 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $175.99 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $132.93 and a 1-year high of $180.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.71 and a 200-day moving average of $163.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $100.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

