CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$175.85.

Several research firms have commented on GIB.A. Raymond James cut their price objective on CGI from C$183.00 to C$178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CGI from C$185.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CGI from C$192.00 to C$185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on CGI from C$190.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Get CGI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CGI

CGI Trading Up 0.1%

CGI Announces Dividend

TSE:GIB.A opened at C$147.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$145.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$153.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CGI has a 12 month low of C$132.09 and a 12 month high of C$175.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.

About CGI

(Get Free Report

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.