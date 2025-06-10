CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$175.85.
Several research firms have commented on GIB.A. Raymond James cut their price objective on CGI from C$183.00 to C$178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CGI from C$185.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CGI from C$192.00 to C$185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on CGI from C$190.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CGI
CGI Trading Up 0.1%
CGI Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CGI
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Palantir Stock Holds Support, Despite Political Backlash
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Tightly-Held Growth Stocks Set Up for Short Squeezes
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Science Applications International Is a Wicked Hot Buy in June
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.