Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TARA. Lifesci Capital began coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jones Trading upgraded Protara Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Zummo sold 21,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $96,144.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,840.33. This represents a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Velan Capital Investment Management LP increased its position in Protara Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,667,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 229,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TARA opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23. Protara Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $10.48.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.18. Equities analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

