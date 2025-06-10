Analysts Set AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) PT at $42.38

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.38.

ANAB has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AnaptysBio from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Johnson Rice reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AnaptysBio Stock Down 2.2%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 9,778.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 1,891.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period.

ANAB stock opened at $23.19 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $681.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -0.26.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 287.94% and a negative net margin of 289.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

AnaptysBio declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

