LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LC. Wall Street Zen lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on LendingClub from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 2.41. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $217.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.71 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.52%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 21670.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $54,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,298,925 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,927.50. This represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Zeisser bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,190.30. This trade represents a 12.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 26,250 shares of company stock worth $269,273 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in LendingClub by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 402,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 211,979 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LendingClub by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 41,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $1,696,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in LendingClub by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 637,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,320,000 after buying an additional 296,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $470,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

