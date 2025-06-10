Brokerages Set AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Price Target at $107.75

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.75.

AXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $104.09 on Thursday. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $107.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.53. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 17.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 53.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 17,082 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

